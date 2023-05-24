Culture Month in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GWANDA District Club was a hive of activity on Monday as eight learning institutions, Government departments as well as the general public attended a day full of arts-oriented activities.

The celebrations were part of activities being hosted by arts organisations around the country in commemoration of Culture Month. Theatre was the genre of focus.

A practical theatre skills training workshop was facilitated by Cedric “Khekhe” Msongelwa from the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy. The workshop targeted learners, teachers and resource persons around Matabeleland South Province.

Gwanda High School, Cresta College, Grandeur College, Mbiabulawe Private School, Mtshabezi High School, Minda High School, Collen Bawn High School and JZ Moyo High School were in attendance with each school bringing 10 learners and two teachers.

It was after lunch when the participants were treated to live theatre performances from Gwanda High students who put up a solid three-man cast drama presentation that portrayed gender-based issues. The presentation was presented well with the cast exhibiting the use of physical theatre skills which left audiences asking for more.

The main attraction was the collaborative theatre production by Iyasa and Theatre Strahl from Berlin in Germany. Titled “How is the weather?”, the cast made it easy to interpret climate change issues with the use and fusion of music, acting, song, dance and dialogue.

Curtains came down with a dazzling performance by Gwanda music superstar Zhezhingtonz who dedicated his performance to the Iyasa and Germany delegation.

The event was graced by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe provincial arts management, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Lesego Memorial Trust, Planet Kadder Academy and the general public mainly drawn from Gwanda residents.

Said organiser of the event Adrian “Drivo” Musa: “Our smart partnership with Iyasa, Zimbabwe Theatre Academy and various stakeholders has created a solid foundation for the Creative Arts for learners and bigger things are coming as we intensify the preparations of the Schools Creative Arts Drive (Scad) 2023 edition,” said Drivo. – @mthabisi_mthire