CURE International Uganda gets close to US$2 million shot in the arm from USAID

Stanford Chiwanga

CURE International (CURE) Uganda has received a grant of US$1,633,963 from USAID’s American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (USAID/ASHA).

CURE is a Christian non-profit that operates a global network of charitable children’s hospitals in low- and middle-income countries.

The funding is expected to provide additional perioperative and biomedical equipment, allowing CURE Uganda to furnish its intensive care unit, surgical centre, and diagnostics building.

“We are grateful that USAID has again chosen CURE as a partner to improve the lives of children in Africa. Specifically, this grant will allow CURE Uganda to heal even more children suffering from life-threatening conditions like hydrocephalus, spina bifida, and brain tumours.

“USAID/ASHA’s continued investment in capital projects moves our mission forward to treat thousands of children in their time of need,” said CURE President and CEO Justin Narducci.

Funding from the grant will allow CURE Uganda to equip four state-of-the-art operating rooms and a post-anaesthesia care unit (PACU), ensuring that every child coming to the hospital has access to the latest biomedical equipment and technology.

CURE Uganda treats more patients with hydrocephalus and spina bifida than any other paediatric neurosurgical hospital in the world. In 2021, the hospital team completed a record 1,700 life-saving neurosurgical procedures while sharing the love of Christ with every patient and caregiver.

The grant will also allow CURE to scale up its ability to teach best practices in neurosurgery, including the innovative treatment for hydrocephalus, endoscopic third ventriculostomy and choroid plexus cauterization (ETV/CPC) procedure. This procedure was pioneered at CURE Uganda through its world-renowned CURE Neuro program and the innovative research of Dr. Benjamin Warf.

In 2020, USAID/ASHA awarded CURE International US$2, 79 million in grants for improvements to CURE’s hospitals in Kenya, Niger, and Zambia.