Curiosa and Curiosa

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

MUST a Zimbabwe that above it all lauds itself as a Christian country stoop so low as to give space and honourable mention to women vending their bodies in a population and housing census to be conducted next month.

The Zimstat, which will conduct the census from 21 to 30 April, has said it will be using the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s definition of employment which states that sex workers support between five and eight people with their earnings and that they contribute to economic activity.

The apparently deliberate description by the ILO, and copied by Zimstat, of the prostitutes or whores by their euphemism, “sex workers”, has caused a furore among leaders of some churches in Zimbabwe.

One of the two leaders who preferred anonymity for both themselves and the churches to which they belong, said two days ago that he suspected the persistent use of the name “sex-workers” instead of prostitutes, body-vendors or whores and the claim that these women support between five to eight people with their earnings was tantamount to glorifying and in the process legitimising their activities in Zimbabwe as well as universally instead of breaking the devil’s chains of oppression that bind the prostitutes for them to continue with the evil practice that our holy God and Creator condemns and obviously punishes with hell fire, as Christians believe His holy book, the Bible, warns believers to that effect.

As such, the two leaders in point said they feared that the apparent glorification of sex work might encourage wives whose husbands were unemployed as well as single girls out of school and out of work to sell their bodies in order to earn an income believing there was nothing wrong with prostitution and this communicologist, a born-again Christian, does dread prospects of such things happening in our country where prostitution is by and large considered evil.

But, of course, our economy has seriously been fractured by illegal Western economic sanctions over our land reform programme with the result that jobs have become scarce and that even some of those people employed have to perform some extras elsewhere to top up on their meagre pay.

The two church officials cited above noted and concurred that unemployment was prevalent as a result of job cuts caused by the foreign economic embargo.

However, they said and this writer completely concurs that efforts should be made by the powers that be and other economic players to create honourable work to occupy women so that prostitution or sex work ceases and does not become an option for women of loose morals especially at times such as these when the coronavirus is a real and not an imagined threat to life, not to mention other diseases spread through rampant sexual activity.

Sex work is not and must never ever be condoned by anyone in a Christian nation such as ours as it is not counted among small to medium enterprises that sustain thousands of unemployed women and men across our nation.

Therefore, unemployed women in our country should be encouraged, and helped where possible, to join others of their gender and work side by side with men vending not their bodies but various assortments of goods on the open market and in the process make honourable contributions to our country’s economy in the knowledge and assurance that God blesses hands that work hard and not bodies on which vultures sup at the devil’s command.

If prostitution is an activity that supports five to eight people in Europe where the ILO is based as well as elsewhere overseas, it should not follow therefore that the economic activities by overseas whores equally applies in Zimbabwe as well as in other African countries as a neo-colonial legacy or bequest from our former foreign masters and racist oppressors.

The mind boggles.