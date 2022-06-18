Curiosa and Curiosa

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

What do you (yes, you) think MUST BE DONE when joy and sorrow become strange bed fellows in a people?

That is exactly the case today in our nation as drugs and dangerous substances compete for space in a nation freed by the AK-47 rifle from colonial oppression and now struggling to transcend effects of illegal, diabolic Western economic sanctions so as to enter a brave new future with its youths as bricks for building further stable new futures for everyone.

This communicologist and proud family man helplessly tried three days ago to stem tears cascading down my face as one local radio station aired narratives about the devastating effects of drugs and substances on young people and solutions that the young women and men vying for the position of Child-President of the Junior parliament of Zimbabwe in forthcoming elections would do if elected to save young victims of contraband smuggled into our country.

Not that the writer’s own children are exposed or have a propensity for the dangerous substances and drugs and thanks God’s great prevailing grace which has roped in my offspring as Christians and “will none” of those illicit substances and drugs as William Shakespeare would have put it.

In fact, the prospective candidates, boys and girls representing their provinces articulated various measures to be taken to end the rot in addition to various other measures to protect innocent peers now under threat of being rendered useless members of society and of the nation by the inhibitive effects of drugs and substances.

Each candidate spoke with the kind of clarity and confidence that convinced listeners that if elected as leader of the junior parliament any one of those candidates would blitz-krieg smugglers of the contrabands that imperil the future of youths in our motherland.

[Not so long ago a certain European country was quoted by a certain radio station monitored in Zimbabwe as warning that it would impound any foreign airline that smuggled illicit drugs into that country. Zimbabwe might wish to add to such foreign just deserts the seizures of buses and private cars attempting to blue similar contraband through border entry points into the country.]

As a matter of fact, it came as a tragic irony to this scribe that older people including leaders among them failed dismally in some cases, to prevent the trafficking of drugs and dangerous substances into the country by foreigners or locals returning home, by air or by road from abroad when solutions to the challenges in point are bound among fledgling young leaders as those mentioned above in this discourse.

This writer believes that those candidates not elected to the leadership of the Junior Parliament should not be forgotten about but must instead be helped to form an advisory body, for instance, to help the incumbent national government in the fight against the infiltration of drugs and dangerous substances into the country and in the process disable young people as future builders of their country to play their role in our society.

But come to think of it: what tribute do parents to whom children come in this troubled first heaven, earth, from God above think they are paying to the Creator when they let their offspring fend for themselves, like stray dogs in street dustbins in which dangerous substances and drugs are stashed by people hunting for cash by all means possible?

Finally, if the smugglers in point above are not immediately stopped in their tracks, political zealots seeking political power at any cost might be persuaded by any loopholes they perceive in our country’s security systems to smuggle guns or other weapons of mass destruction in their bid to accede to power and in the process render null and void the independence and freedom we enjoy today as benefits of the armed revolution in which some gallant sons lost their lives to free the country from racist, foreign colonial subjugation.

