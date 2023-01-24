Curry C ready to take hip-hop lovers back in time

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ACCORDING to diverse sources, the hip-hop genre owes its roots to the African American economically depressed South Bronx section of New York City in the late 1970s and the message was founded on real-life issues, a feat that up-and-coming rapper Curry C (born Current Chaterera) wants to revive.

Nowadays, the rap game sees rappers dabbling between sex, nudity, drugs, and profanity, something that Curry C wants to change with his recently released “Game changers” song which features fellow up-comer Essy.

In an interview, Curry C outlined his inspiration for his preferred old-school way of rapping.

“Music has always been a part of me since a young age, but I started to focus on it more in 2012 when I was inspired by the school choir and various artistes like 2Pac, Chronixx, Peter Tosh and Nas. They made me venture more into rap music. These artistes produced wholesome content that was family-friendly and that resonated with what I wanted to achieve.

“I intend to bring the old-school rap in a modern way, the kind of hip-hop that carries real-life messages and morally-upright content,” said the 24-year-old rapper.

Game Changers is a song that encourages global unity, in the belief that together we prevail and get to see the change that the world wants to see. It addresses some of the atrocities that emanate from disharmony and evil that have held the world in a chokehold and these include false accusations which ultimately lead to incarceration and, in worst-case scenarios, death.

Curry C believes he was born to be an artiste and he is grateful for the strong support structure that he has in his corner. – @eMKlass_49