16 Mar, 2022 - 14:03 0 Views
Cut far away from the world . . . Berry Mr Zibo stands for non-network connectivity in Lupane Mr Berry

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE digital gap that is looming in Lupane in Matabeleland North province of non-network connectivity has left people in Dandanda village holed up in their own world.

This was recognised by rhumba artiste, Berry Mr Zibo (real name Ziboniso Phumuzile Dube) who contemplated on penning a song dedicated to service broadcasters. The song will be released next Saturday.

Titled Econet, the song was produced by Berry Mr Zibo and Induna Zedhale.

Speaking from his base in Johannesburg, Berry Mr Zibo said: “As promised, I’ve finally finished working on the track titled Econet which is not blinkered to addressing one service provider but all of them that are in the country.

“The main purpose of this track is to highlight the difficulties that people are faced with due to lack of network connectivity,” said Berry Mr Zibo.

He said school going children have been greatly affected as they can’t tap into the new normal of e-learning while some people have abandoned the place for better areas with good network connectivity.

@mthabisi_mthire

