CUT scoops top Delta/BOOST innovation challenge

Student presented with an investment award by Delta General Manager Corporate Affairs Ms Patricia Murambinda and Delta SHE Executive, Juwel Muzenda

Business Reporter

THE Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) scooped US$4 200 at the recently held annual Delta- BOOST Make A Difference Innovation Challenge in Harare.

The event attracted 13 university teams and was held under the theme “Towards a Cleaner World”.

The university teams had been implementing community empowerment projects for 12 months in different cities across the country.

In a press release, Delta said the event imparted entrepreneurship and sustainable environment management to participants with the aim to impart knowledge of recycling initiatives that transforms waste into thriving businesses.

“The event, which is a partnership between Delta Corporation Limited and the BOOST Fellowship saw industry captains, students and community members coming together with the spirit of promoting a cleaner world that is free from litter through developing a recycling culture that incorporates business Intelligence,” reads the statement.

“The showcase is part of Delta Corporation Limited’s vision of a cleaner world where natural resources are shared and preserved for the future hence universities were provoked to be part and parcel of tailoring sustainable solutions.”

A total of US$20 000 was invested in different projects meant to benefit women and youth.

The University of Zimbabwe team came second and pocketed US$$4 075 while Harare Institute of Technology came third and got US$2 200 with the remaining institutions receiving different amounts.

The showcase has since become an annual programme where students demonstrate how the power of innovation and entrepreneurship can be harnessed to save the planet while empowering youth and women.

“Post the 2022 Innovation Challenge the Universities shall be incubated, which shall involve them being paired with mentors to assist and ensure that their businesses grow into viable enterprises that address the employment and waste management challenge in the country,” reads the statement.