THE purpose of the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke is to profile the 520km Great Dyke a mineral rich belt that starts from Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South up to the northern tip of the country. The executive chairman for YaFM Munyaradzi Hwengere said apart from branding the Great Dyke, charity is one of their aims as there are some along the belt who are less Fortune. He said wellness was key to promoting better productivity.