Cyclone Bheki forms over Indian Ocean, Southern Africa braces for potential impact

Online writer

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has confirmed the formation of Cyclone Bheki, the second tropical storm of the season, over the Indian Ocean.

While the storm remains distant and does not currently pose a direct threat, authorities are closely monitoring its progress to ensure timely updates to the public.

“At this time, it is still too distant to raise any concerns,” the MSD stated in the latest weather bulletin, released Sunday morning.

Southern Zimbabwe is already experiencing thunderstorms and sporadic rains, with the highest recorded rainfall of 34mm reported in Harare’s Belvedere area on Saturday. Nkayi followed with 20mm, while Tsholotsho recorded 7mm.

Forecasts for Monday and Tuesday predict mild to warm conditions countrywide, with isolated thunderstorms expected in areas north of the watershed. Southern regions, including Matabeleland South and Masvingo, are likely to experience warmer and sunnier weather during the day but should remain on alert for possible evening showers.

The MSD has issued precautionary measures: “When thunder roars, it is best to be indoors. Secure rooftops, especially in schools, as rains may be accompanied by strong winds and hail in some places.”

Communities in southern Zimbabwe, particularly those near Tsholotsho and Masvingo, are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepare for any weather-related emergencies. Cyclone Bheki’s trajectory remains uncertain, but its presence underscores the importance of preparedness during this storm season.

The public is urged to monitor updates from official channels as more information becomes available.