Odzi Bridge which links Hotsprings and ZCDC Marange was flooded (Pictures by Tinai Nyadzayo)

TREASURY has released $50 million for emergency and infrastructure restoration following Cyclone Ida-induced floods destruction and infrastructural damage.

The Civil Protection Unit will get $3M, $25M for the department of roads, Education $4M, Health $3M , Water and Sanitation $4, 8M, Electricity $1M with $7, 2M going towards restoration of rural feeder roads and other structures.

