Cyprianos happy with Olympics participation

Ellina Mhlanga in Paris, France

SWIMMER Denilson Cyprianos has expressed satisfaction with his participation at the on-going Paris 2024 Olympic Games after setting a personal best (PB) and national record in the men’s 200m backstroke at the Paris La Defense Arena yesterday.

Cyprianos finished sixth in Heat One with a time of 2 minutes 01,91 seconds. His previous personal best was 2 minutes 01,96 seconds, which was also the previous national record, that he set in Ghana at the African Games.

(The new record is subject to ratification by the Zimbabwe Aquatic Union.) However, with the fastest 16 qualifying for the semi-finals, Cyprianos fell short of qualification. He was ranked 28 overall. But he will take pride in managing to take off some splits from his previous time.

“Just amazing, I mean this has been really cool for me. I have broken maybe six open national records, part of relay teams, and individually.“That was good. Obviously, I wanted to be faster. I wanted to go under 2 minutes today but I am happy with the PB, it’s my Olympic debut and it was just amazing to be out there in that atmosphere and . . . my whole family, I kind of can’t ask for much more than this.

“I was just thankful that they were finally here to watch the swim because that Olympic journey, they have been part of. “It’s just amazing that everyone could just be out here today to see me swim.

“I set a new PB and I am happy with that and I am proud of myself.

Now I want to just go and see my family and spend some time with them,” said Cyprianos after the race.

Some of his family members that were at the Paris La Defense Arena were his mother Nokuthula and brothers — Brendon and Andresious.

Cyprianos was the second Zimbabwean swimmer in action following Paige Van Der Westhuizen women’s 100m freestyle event on Tuesday. Going into the Games, coach Masi Takaedza said they were hoping the swimmers improve their times, competing at the Games for the first time.

The two swimmers got universality slots from World Aquatics. And it was always going to be a tough competition against some of the world’s best. But it was a proud moment for Cyprianos, making his Olympic debut, which for some remains a dream.

The heat was won by Australia’s Se-Bom Lee in 1 minute 58.30 seconds. Kane Follows from New Zealand was second in 1 minute 58,63 seconds, followed by David Gerchick with a time of 1 minute 58,79 seconds on third place.

In fourth place was Yeziel Morales in 1 minute 59,38 seconds and Ziyad Saleem was fifth in 2 minutes 01,44 seconds. A gold medallist in the same event at the African Games held in Ghana, in March, Cyprianos conceded it has been quite a different experience.

“So different, very different. African Games I would have won with this time, but the Olympics I came last (with) that time. But it’s fine, it’s all part of the journey I mean it’s a personal best time.

“I can only control myself, and not how other people swim, so looking forward, I mean when I started my swim career, I came last and then I worked my way to the top so hopefully that’s the story that will happen here with this event,” said Cyprianos.