Cyprianos leads Zim swim medal charge in Ghana

Sports Reporter

DENILSON Cyprianos will be back in the pool this evening in search of a second medal when he competes in the 50m backstroke final at the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

On Sunday night the former Christian Brothers College boy, struck gold in the 200m and this morning he swam the third fastest time of the qualifies finishing the race in 26.57 seconds.

South African Jonah Pool-Jones who clocked 26.07 seconds is the odds on favourite with North African Ardourne Abdella with the second best effort of 26.49 seconds.

Donata made it through to the final of the women’s 50m backstroke with the fifth best time as Davis Liam Raymond lined himself up for the 200m breaststroke final.