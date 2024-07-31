Cyprianos sets new national record

Ellina Mhlanga in Paris, France

SWIMMER Denilson Cyprianos made his debut appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this morning, setting a new personal best and a national record in the men’s 200m backstroke at the Paris La Defence Arena.

Competing in Heat One, Cyprianos, placed sixth in lane seven in 2 minutes 01.91 seconds, setting a new personal best in the process. His previous personal best was 2 minutes 01.96 seconds, which was also the previous national record, that he set in Ghana at the African Games.

However, with the fastest 16 qualifying for the semi-finals, Cyprianos fell short of qualification. He was ranked 28 overall.

The heat was won by Australia’s Se-Bom Lee in 1 minute 58.30 seconds. Kane Follows from New Zealand was third in 1 minute 58.30 seconds, followed by David Gerchick with a time of 1 minute 58.79 seconds.