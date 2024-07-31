  • Today Wed, 31 Jul 2024

Cyprianos sets new national record

Ellina Mhlanga in Paris, France

SWIMMER Denilson Cyprianos made his debut appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this morning, setting a new personal best and a national record in the men’s 200m backstroke at the Paris La Defence Arena.

Competing in Heat One, Cyprianos, placed sixth in lane seven in 2 minutes 01.91 seconds, setting a new personal best in the process. His previous personal best was 2 minutes 01.96 seconds, which was also the previous national record, that he set in Ghana at the African Games.

However, with the fastest 16 qualifying for the semi-finals, Cyprianos fell short of qualification. He was ranked 28 overall.

The heat was won by Australia’s Se-Bom Lee in 1 minute 58.30 seconds. Kane Follows from New Zealand was third in 1 minute 58.30 seconds, followed by David Gerchick with a time of 1 minute 58.79 seconds.

