Cyprianos sets new national swimming record

PROMISING swimmer Denilson Cyprianos put up an encouraging performance at the ongoing World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan yesterday when he set a new national record in the men’s 100m backstroke.

Cyprianos posted a personal best of 57.29seconds, setting a new national record in the process. He finished third in Heat two. His entry time was 58.87seconds.

Although he missed the semi-finals, Cyprianos will take pride in surpassing the previous national record of 57.43seconds and setting a new personal best.

He was ranked 46 out of 61 swimmers.

The United States-based swimmer is scheduled to return to the pool on Thursday for his main event, the 200m backstroke.

Also in action yesterday was Donata Katai in the women’s 100m backstroke. She finished sixth in Heat three with a time of 1minute 04.85seconds. She was ranked 46 out of 61 swimmers as well.

Katai’s previous time was 1minute 04.80seconds. She is also competing in the 50m backstroke tomorrow.

Zimbabwe are fielding four swimmers at the World Championships – Cyprianos, Katai, Liam Davis and Paige Van Der Westhuizen.

Van Der Westhuizen was set to compete in the women 200m freestyle early this morning. She is also up for the 100m freestyle on Thursday.

Davis will compete in the men 200m breaststroke on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson Zanele Nkomazana said they expect another positive performance from Cyprianos when he competes in the 200m backstroke.

“Deni is at his peak and we expect another excellent swim from him in the 200m backstroke. Donata made a great effort but could not swim past her personal best time,” said Nkomazana.

The World Championships are also a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games qualification window for swimming opened on March 1, 2023 and closes on June 23, 2024.

For universality slots, the World Aquatics have indicated that only athletes who would have participated at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, or World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar will be eligible.