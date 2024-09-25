CZI and Zimra host training on AfCFTA Rules of Origin for local industries in Bulawayo

Industry representatives follow proceedings at the on going AfCFTA rules of origin training at a local hotel in Bulawayo.

Sikhulekelani Moyo

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) in partnership with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is today holding a training for local industries on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCAFTA) rules of origin in Bulawayo.

The training will shed more light on rules of origin as the country prepares for the AfCFTA.



AfCFTA rules of origin are administrative rules and criteria used to determine the origin status of products traded across borders.

Zimra said a product shall be accepted as originated from a State Party if it has been wholly obtained in that State Party and undergone substantial transformation in that State Party.

