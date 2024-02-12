CZI to host Economic and Business Symposium to discuss key strategies for Zimbabwean economy

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, (CZI) is set to host an economic and business symposium in Harare on 15 February 2024 to discuss key business strategies for the year and beyond.

Initially set for Wednesday last week, the event has been rescheduled as the organisation accommodated invited speakers and authorities, who had tight diaries.

It will bring together sectors, which include mining, manufacturing, retail, and agriculture.

The event will also bring dialogue on issues which include policy outlook, El Nino and its effects on commodity prices, gleaning from the listed entities outlook synthesis and regional and global outlook and their effects on the Zimbabwean economy.

In a comment, CZI president Mr Kurai Matsheza said the symposium allows the businesses and stakeholders to bring to the table issues that need to be reviewed or looked into for the economy to move forward.

“What we will be looking at is the economic outlook of the year 2024, so that we debate the issues and see if there is any policy influence we can come up with and approach the authorities to re-engage them.

“The changes in dates happened to be influenced by the speakers and authorities whom we have invited, so we had to work with their diaries.”

Government and private sector representatives will share the stage during the seminar to be held at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

