CZI, UNICEF collaborate in promoting family-friendly policies

Business Writer

UNICEF Zimbabwe and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) have ventured into a unique partnership that seeks to explore the crucial role that businesses can play in supporting Early Childhood Development initiatives and promoting the adoption of family-friendly practices in the workplace.

UNICEF is of the view that investments in ECD have substantial returns on businesses that embrace family-friendly policies.

It says by prioritizing the well-being of employees’ children, companies can create a supportive work environment that promotes employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention in the process fostering economic growth and social development.

Recently, a workshop attended by 50 representatives from diverse industries was held to emphasize the crucial role that businesses can play in supporting Early Childhood Development initiatives and promoting the adoption of family-friendly practices in the workplace.

In a statement, UNICEF nutrition manager, Mara Nyawo, said: “Family-friendly policies support parents to carry out their vital role in nurturing the next generation and giving their children the best possible start in life, so contributing to overall human capital development.

“In addition, family-friendly policies are linked to enhanced workforce productivity, and they aid retention, recruitment, diversity, and inclusion.”

CZI is expected to launch pilot initiatives in some companies that will serve as pilots for the family-friendly model of business.

These pilot companies will be at the forefront of implementing a range of supportive measures, such as flexible working hours, breastfeeding policies, parental leave policies, and on-site childcare facilities, UNICEF noted.

CZI’s chief executive officer, Sekai Kuvarika, said businesses in Zimbabwe are joining the global move to ensure the inclusion of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and sustainability in business models as they strive to improve business performance, make profits, and contribute to economic progress.

“The collaboration between CZI and UNICEF, under the Sustainable Business thematic area, will be instrumental in supporting the institutionalization and implementation of policies such as the Family-Friendly Policies (FFP) and practices within private sector workplaces leveraging on UNICEF’s knowledge and technical expertise,” she said.

CZI is Zimbabwe’s largest membership organization with over 500 members from across the various business sectors including multinational and local companies in the manufacturing, trade, transport, IT, and professional services.

The lobby group plays a pivotal role in Zimbabwe by promoting industrial development, fostering economic growth, and using its convening power to advocate with policy and decision-makers for the concerns and needs of its members.

Ends CKD PN