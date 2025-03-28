CZR warns against Monday protests

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has warned the nation over the planned protests by none progressive elements noting that such protests had the danger of disrupting business operations and cause economic instability.

The national retailers body said while it recognise the right to peaceful demonstration as enshrined in the

Constitution, it has been consistently seen that protests in Zimbabwe often result in unintended consequences, including disruptions to business operations, economic instability, and hardship for ordinary citizens.

“Zimbabwe has experienced numerous protests in the past, and history shows that they have rarely led to constructive solutions but have instead caused significant damage to businesses and livelihoods,” said the Confederation president Mr Denford Mutashu, citing the January 1998 protests, led by the Zimbabwe Congress of

Trade Unions under the late Morgan Tsvangirai that resulted in widespread looting and destruction.

He said many businesses were targeted and shops were ransacked with essential goods such as meat being looted, forcing some enterprises to shut down permanently.

“Similarly, in October 2000, protests against price increases degenerated into violent riots, causing significant economic disruptions. More recently, in August 2016, demonstrations in Harare led to businesses being looted, property damaged, and innocent traders affected.

The reality is that protests have often harmed businesses and the economy more than they have addressed the concerns they were meant to highlight,“ said Mr Mutashu.

CZR said those who do not participate in protests especially businesses and workers often bear the brunt of the disruptions, while the economic damage lingers long after the demonstrations have ended.

“CZR believes that dialogue remains the most effective way to address national concerns. Zimbabwe’s economy thrives on stability, investor

confidence, and a supportive business environment, all of which are undermined by unrest.

He said while grievances may exist, the Confederation strongly encourages engagement between all stakeholders; Government, business, civil society,

and concerned groups to find lasting and inclusive solutions.

Mr Mutashu said the retail and wholesale sector plays a critical role in Zimbabwe’s economy,

ensuring the availability of essential goods and services while supporting thousands of jobs.

“Our priority is to maintain an environment where businesses can operate smoothly, securely, and without disruption. We

urge all parties to consider the broader impact of protests especially on businesses that provide livelihoods for many Zimbabweans,” said Mr Mutashu.

He said the CZR calls upon organizers and participants of the planned 31 March

2025 protests to consider peaceful, lawful, and constructive avenues for addressing their concerns.

He urged stakeholders to come together for dialogue while ensuring that the interests of all Zimbabweans especially workers,

consumers, and businesses are protected and prioritised.

Mr Mutashu said social unrest and disobedience are not the easy or effective routes to

peaceful resolution of national political, socio-economic, and community challenges.

“Dialogue remains the most viable and effective means of

resolving grievances. By working together, we can address challenges without resorting to actions that may cause long-term harm to businesses, communities, and the broader economy.

The CZR stands for peace, tranquility, and development and remains committed to fostering a Zimbabwe that thrives on collaboration and

understanding. We believe that by working together, we can chart a path toward a prosperous and stable future for all,” said Mr Mutashu.