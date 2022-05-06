D-Day for DJ Maphorisa, Shasha and Kabza de Small

Showbiz Reporter

A week after the hosting of the Vic Falls Carnival, festival director Craig Bright has said they are yet to recover over R400 000 that was spent on trying to bring DJ Maphorisa, Shasha and Kabza De Small into the country.

He said going forward, there is a need to focus more on local and international acts that “actually want to perform”.

“It’s unacceptable! I think we need to move away from booking South African artists and focus more on the local talent and international artists that actually want to play for our fans,” said Bright while adding that they are still ceased with the matter.

Bright said they had given the SA acts up to today to pay back the money.

“We spent an excess of R400K on the three artists who were supposed to perform together. The amount of work that goes on behind the scenes is huge. There are no words to describe the feeling and disappointment of their actions.

“We have sent over, all costs and invoices from flights, accommodation, work permits to performance contracts and proof of payments and have given them a deadline of today (6th May) to pay us back in full.”

Some South African artistes have been continuously failing to pitch up at the event with AKA also having failed to come through in 2019.