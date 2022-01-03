D-Day for Zim football

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S the defining monent today when every football loving Zimbabwean will be waiting for a letter from Zurich, Switzerland.

Zurich is the headquarters of world football controlling body Fifa.

Fifa ‘gave’ the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) an ultimatum to reverse its decision to suspend the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive committee by today.

Fifa even threatened to invoke its statutes, which prohibit a third party to interfere in the affairs a football association.

SRC suspended the Zifa executive committee on November 16 over a number of allegations, including sexual harassment of young female referees.

SRC also accused Zifa of violating Covid-19 health protocols and other laid down procedures when national teams went for international assignments.

Fifa asked the SRC to provide proof of all the allegations.

Meanwhile, complainants in the sexual harassment case have made an official report to the Zimbabwe Republic Police with the Zimbabwe Gender Commission also taking keen interest in the matter.

“We have decided to make an official report, we have been silent for a long time, as we thought Zifa and Fifa would do something, but there’s nothing happening.

“Our football structures are not protecting us as women. It’s sad that Zifa and Fifa decided to turn a blind eye. We were abused and continue being abused, yet we have an organisation labelling such as mere allegations.

This is the reason we have decided to make a police report,” said one of the complainants.

“Some of our colleagues are sick right now because their families have been destroyed yet someone sees this as a mere allegation.

“Female refereeing in Zimbabwe has and continues to be a rough terrain for women. Once you open your mouth, your career is over, yet we are told it’s just a mere allegation,” said the referee.

Sources last week told Chronicle Sport that the Zimbabwe Gender Commission was closely following the matter.