Da Kudu, Asaph to release potential banger on Friday

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Da Kudu, Asaph, King BL and Brucella are set to release a single titled Zimbindaba this Friday.

The track which was shot and produced in the City of Kings and Queens’ Cowdray Park suburb and Burnside is set to spread some love vibes around Bulawayo and beyond.

The artistes have warned fans to brace themselves for a hit.

Da Kudu told Chronicle Showbiz that the track is a different kind of genre which makes use of diverse genres to come up with one which they called Afro-Jams.

“Zimbindaba is a track that is part of an album called AfroJams Labangane. This track basically talks about love vibes. It generally seeks to spread some love with its hook which goes ‘give me your love, baby put it on me’. It’s a fusion of Afro-beat and Amapiano and people are going to hear a bit of Amapiano and Afro-beat.

“I can say it’s a great piece of work coming from a collaboration of great artists so I advise fans to brace themselves for a banger,” Da Kudu said.

“The video was shot in Cowdray Park and Burnside. All the beautiful nature scenes in the video were shot in Cowdray Park and the rest of the scenes were shot at Something Inside in Burnside. It was a great combination of the admirable nature in Cowdray Park and the beautiful infrastructure in Burnside.”

He said the track will be available on YouTube this Friday. – @SeehYvonne