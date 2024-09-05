Da_Kudu, KBrizzy team up with Kyla Blac for new single, “Energy”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Local music heavyweights Da_Kudu and KBrizzy have once again joined forces, this time featuring RnB sensation Kyla Blac for their upcoming single, Energy, set to be released this Friday.

The duo, known for their previous hits Awe Tsotsi and the award-winning Kiss Dilika, continue to solidify their partnership with yet another highly anticipated track.

Speaking about the release, Da_Kudu described Energy as the first offering from their summer project, Isgubhu SamaThekeni.

“With Energy, we’re blending hip-hop with the vibrant pulse of Afro-beats, delivering a wave of positivity that showcases the immense talent in Bulawayo. This anthem is just the beginning of what’s to come,” he said.

Da_Kudu is no stranger to working with top industry figures, having previously collaborated with celebrated music composer Daecolm.

The new track, available across digital platforms, is expected to make waves in the local music scene, especially as Da_Kudu and KBrizzy continue to grow their loyal fan base both in Bulawayo and beyond. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu