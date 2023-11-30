Dab 3 Events consistent online presence earns them BAA award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Dab 3 Events, an online arts news site, has been awarded the Bulawayo Arts Award for Outstanding Online Media. Their consistent efforts to keep people updated on local artistes during the Covid-19 pandemic have earned them recognition and praise.

Last year, they introduced a podcast and hosted shows to promote local talent, which was a breakthrough for many.

The director of Dab 3 Events, Archford Hadebe expressed his elation for winning their first award.

“This is our first award and just being recognised made us happy and excited. We’re not sure of what made us win, but what we know is that hard work and determination is what we do always,” said Hadebe.

Moving forward, he said they plan to continue engaging with communities and taking their brand to the corporate world.

– @mthabisi_mthire