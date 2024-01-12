Dab 3 Events hosts artistes’ management workshop

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

ONLINE media company Dab 3 Events will start the year on a high note through a free artiste management workshop backed up by the motto, “Let’s rise together, bring a notepad.”

The event will be held on 17 January at Esibayeni and will be headlined by Kudakwashe Takundwa who is a creative director, blogger and runs CulxureMag, Mandipa Masuku who is a businesswoman, entrepreneur and events planner behind the Munch and Sip brand and Dalu Van Vodloza who is an arts administrator and blogger. Mellisa Melcy Ntulini will be the host.

Dab 3 Events director Archford Hadebe said the workshop seeks to create good working synergies between the attendees.

“The event is just to basically learn from one another as creatives and understand the business of music and the importance of having a management team or manager as a creative

“Selection of panelists was based on people who have been in the space for some time and they work with various artistes thus they bring in a lot of expertise to the workshop,” said Hadebe.

Facilitator of the event Melcy said it has always been a dream to be part of such an initiative.

“Having a workshop focused solely on artiste management has been a wish of mine for years from the time I have been a spectator arts critic. Now that l am actively in the industry, Dab 3 Events has given me a chance to co-manage the few artistes we work with thus it has given me a vivid reflection that indeed there needs to be a conversation between the management and the artiste whereby both parties can differentiate management, agency roles and a whole lot more. “

“Hence the reason why I took the idea to my directors and they received the idea with warm arms. So yeah I’m happy and I can only hope we are all going to learn from each other,” said Melcy.

She called on creatives from across sectors to come in numbers and experience a career-changing moment.

“The criteria we used on the panelists one might question but it’s people who spend most of their time around creatives and believe me we need such people to have a picture of what the artiste wants and the presence of the same artiste in the same space only makes sense. Their engagement with the panelists will make it as real as it should.

“As a facilitator, I believe if you’re driven by a burning sense of wanting to share important data and traces of mistakes and not being fully satisfied with the nitty gritty you put in a particular niche as we offer the management service, I tend to yearn for a positive and different push hence the best fit,” said Melcy.

