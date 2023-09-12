DAB host musical extravaganza at National Gallery

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

DAB Three Event is set to host a thrilling musical extravaganza at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on 4 November.

The event, dubbed “Dab Three All Stars”, promises an unforgettable experience with a diverse line-up of performances from renowned artistes such as Imbube, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Mandie Mae, Adoe, Marvelous, Great Stars Ijongosi, Ugagisa, DJ Sida, guest performance by Khwezi among others

One of the owners of the Dab Three Events, Archy Hadebe, said attendees can expect different music from different artistes.

“Those in attendance can expect a fusion of musical genres including Imbube, reggae, amapiano, and soul music. The event will also feature a captivating runway show courtesy of Urban Fusion” he said.

“Those attending will definitely be treated to a unique event, showcasing a variety of musical performances and a fashion spectacle” added Hadebe.

Hadebe said the “Dab Three All Stars” show is a celebration of artistes managed by Dab Three Event and their friends.

“This event is a platform to showcase the immense talent within our artiste management company and the artistes we collaborate with,” explained Hadebe.

For quite some time now, Dab Three Event has been at the forefront of supporting and nurturing local talent. With a strong commitment to promoting artistes and providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills, the company has established itself as a driving force in the music industry.

@TashaMutsiba.