DAB Three Events, MJ Sings collabo for Spring Fiesta

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

EVENTS management and promotions company DAB Three Events have collaborated with soulful musician MJ Sings for the hosting of a show named Spring Fiesta.

The show will be held on October 15 at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo car park.

The team behind the fiesta has begun engaging people to select supporting acts through an initiative called Hashtag unlock me challenge. Through this challenge, fans are being urged to choose who they wish to watch on the day with Murphy Cubic and Khwezi being the acts that have been unlocked thus far.

Said DAB Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “This is a very colorful festival aimed at bringing the city to life through celebrating and welcoming the spring season in a very vibrant and lively tide. It’s our wish to have the corporate world coming through to support the initiative.”

MJ Sings said his fans should gear up for an exciting moment of dance.

“I promise fans a high-end electrifying performance with exclusive teasers of some of the songs from my debut album,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire