Dabs Three Events vows to promote artistes online

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Arts promoter Dab Three Events has vowed to promote artistes after successfully hosting an online gig dubbed Imbube Show that was headlined by Amaqaqa and Great Stars Ijongosi.

Hosted by linguistic poet Sthandazile Dube, the show was streamed live from the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Dab Three Events TV YouTube page.

The performances were on point with Dube managing to give the audience an interactive approach in giving history of the two groups and the imbube genre in particular.

Speaking after the show, Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe said: “On this production we worked with our media partner ORG media which is our sister company and we collaborated with the undeniably talented MC/Presenter Sithandazile Dube who is also a poet in her own right. – @mthabisi_mthire