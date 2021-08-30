Dabs Three Events vows to promote artistes online

30 Aug, 2021 - 16:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Dabs Three Events vows to promote artistes online Scenes at the Imbube show

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Arts promoter Dab Three Events has vowed to promote artistes after successfully hosting an online gig dubbed Imbube Show that was headlined by Amaqaqa and Great Stars Ijongosi.

Scenes at the Imbube show

Hosted by linguistic poet Sthandazile Dube, the show was streamed live from the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Dab Three Events TV YouTube page.

The performances were on point with Dube managing to give the audience an interactive approach in giving history of the two groups and the imbube genre in particular.

Scenes at the Imbube show

Speaking after the show, Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe said: “On this production we worked with our media partner ORG media which is our sister company and we collaborated with the undeniably talented MC/Presenter Sithandazile Dube who is also a poet in her own right. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting