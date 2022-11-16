Dadaya High School pupil electrocuted

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 15-YEAR-OLD pupil at Dadaya High School in Zvishavane died upon admission at hospital after being electrocuted by a naked electrical cable while playing.

The incident happened on Saturday around 5PM.

Tanaka Chihwendo who was doing Form 3, was playing soccer with other boys at the school when he touched a dangling livewire.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying the naked cable was precariously hanging from an electricity pole.

“The deceased was playing soccer with his friends near the boy’s hostels when he accidentally touched a naked electric cable that was hanging from a pole and was electrocuted,” he said.

Tanaka was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Police urged institutions and authorities in charge of public infrastructure and facilities to ensure that their implements are safe for the public at all times.