Daddy baby showers take root in Zimbabwe

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

BABY showers for daddies, a thing that we thought would never take root in Africa, is Zimbabwe’s new culture and is gaining popularity after weathering some backlash from patriarchs.

Man showers or dad-chelors, the male version of the baby shower, have seen men delight in pleasures that were reserved for women.

Instead of pink and blue colours decorating the venue of the celebrations, daddy baby showers are characterised by roasted meat on braai stands and alcohol.

Of course, diaper packs and baby clothes will be there as presents to the baby of the man of the event. The friends also shower the man with beer and money.

Daddy baby showers are an inclusion of men in women’s busy lives of taking care of a baby.

Including the father at such an early stage prepares him for the coming baby and removes the stereotype in society which claims that a newborn is the responsibility of the mother.

The daddy baby shower also breaks the stereotypes in society that men who partake in “women things” are cowards who are not man enough.

At a daddy baby shower, the man preparing for the coming of a new baby is given advice and lessons on how to bath the little one, for example, and general care of the baby.

The father is made to sit on a chair so that he can get the same limelight as an expectant mother at such an event.

To show that it is a boys’ party, the man is sprinkled with alcohol, a ceremony called baptism of the expecting man and welcoming him to the league of fathers.

Saturday Chronicle took to the streets to ask a few men how they felt about the new culture and whether they would attend one.

Sibusiso Dube (28) said this was a great thing because not only is it for pleasure but is also a great initiative to include men and end patriarchy.

He said it also helps the new family to raise resources that will help them in supporting the baby.

“Imagine if you could invite 10 of your friends and they all come with their own gifts and your wife’s friends also do the same.

That’s a lot of resources that will help you,” he said.

Dube said he will have such a party as part of his preparations for a new baby.

Darlington Ndebele (32) said daddy baby showers were a great way of showing people that both genders play a role in parenting. He said they also prepare the man mentally.

“Women are the only ones that are usually emotionally prepared for the birth of a child and men are left behind as if they won’t be nervous especially if it is their first child. Such an event surely helps one to be emotionally ready for the baby,” said Darlington.

John Mauku (63) said man showers are a sign that men have grown weak. He said baby showers are for women and it will never change and not attending one does not mean they will fail to take care of the child.

"So at a baby shower what do they do, teach each other how to change a napkin? That is very wrong. I would never let any of my sons attend such a party," he said.