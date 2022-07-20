Dairibord CEO Anthony Mandiwanza retires

LONG-SERVING Dairibord Holdings chief executive officer, Mr Anthony Mandiwanza, is retiring after serving the company for 34 years, 24 of them at the helm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dairiboard Holdings said Mandiwanza was leaving the company as a vibrant and profitable commercial entity.

The company said Mercy Ndoro would replace Mandiwanza effective October 1, 2022.

“The board of directors of Dairibord Holdings limited would like to announce the retirement of the group’s chief executive officer Anthony Mandiwanza with effect from 30 September 2022 after a distinguished career,” it said.

Mr Mandiwanza, who was appointed to the helm of Dairibord in 1996, presided over the successful privatisation of the former state enterprise, its listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1997 and its diversification from being a predominantly milk business.

“During his tenure as group chief executive and an executive director of Dairibord Holdings Limited, Anthony played a leading and influential role in the development of the dairy industry in Zimbabwe and industry associations (CZI and EMCOZ).

“He chaired the boards of other organisations including Barclays Bank Zimbabwe and TSL. We would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Anthony for his invaluable contribution to Dairibord and congratulate him on his accomplishments and the new season ahead.”

Meanwhile, the incoming chief executive Ndoro has previously held positions including Financial Accountant, Finance Executive and company secretary at Dairibord.

“Mercy has a deep understanding of the business from experience in management positions spanning over 25 years in Dairibord and is firmly positioned to take the business through this transition period and beyond,” the company said.

Ndoro holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe.

Dairibord also announced the appointment of Godfrey Machazi as chief operating officer effective June 1 this year.

Founded in 1951, Dairibord owns Lyons Zimbabwe, a food company that manufactures beverages, ice creams, cordials, condiments, sauces and spreads, as well as biscuit and baking company M.E. Charhons, and has a majority stake in Dairibord Malawi jointly owned with the Malawian government.

-New Ziana