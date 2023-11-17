Dairibord in significant growth on the back of stable Zimbabwe currency

Senior Business Writer

Zimbabwe’s largest milk processor – Dairibord Holdings Limited processed 22,4 million (m) litres in the nine-months to September, 13 percent above the comparative period last year with the firm targeting growth and improved margins through various initiatives.

The production margins were ahead of the 10 per cent growth in national raw milk production as reported by the Dairy Services Department of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development.

The volume constituted 34 percent of the milk received by processors.

In a trading update for the period ended 30 September, the company said due to firm market demand and improved production efficiencies sales volumes for the quarter at 25,5 m litres, were 11 percent higher than the same period last year of 23,2m litres.

Liquid milk and beverages increased by 16 percent and 14 percent respectively, while foods declined by 24 percent.

Exports recorded a seven percent and accounted for 11 percent of total sales volumes in the quarter while domestic sales revenue and exports for the quarter grew by 870 percent and 1 213 percent respectively.

Cumulative sales volumes for the nine months were 10 percent above the same period last year while beverages contributed 65 percent, liquid milks 28 percent and foods seven to total volume.

The group said beverages recorded a notable 15 percent increase, with Liquid Milks realising nine percent growth.

Foods sales volumes declined 23 percent on account of intermittent supply of quality inputs, and route to market disruptions negatively impacting demand.

In the period under review, revenue grew by 837 percent in historical terms while operating costs increased by 784 percent on the back of tight cost management.

“Cumulative revenue in US$ terms grew 27 percent to US$82,4m, mainly driven by volume growth. For the quarter, 93 percent of the sales were in US$, while for the cumulative period 74 percent of the sales were in US$ compared to 51 percent in the prior year.”

The firm noted that the growth in sales volumes and cost reduction measures coupled with the firming of the local currency in July 2023 which bore significant foreign exchange gains, resulted in an improved operating performance.

For the cumulative period, the operating profit grew 169 percent over the prior year.

Despite operational challenges, Dairibord said it is targeting growth and improved margins through various initiatives which include route to market optimisation, rationalisation of operations to improve efficiencies and automation and equipment de-bottlenecking projects.