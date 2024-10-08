Dairibord Zimbabwe dismisses relocation to South Africa Stories

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited has clarified on inaccurate media reports claiming the company is closing down in Zimbabwe and relocating to South Africa.

In a statement issued today, the group’s chief executive officer Ms Mercy Ndoro dismissed the rumours and said Dairibord will continue operating in Zimbabwe.

“Dairibord remains firmly committed to its Zimbabwean roots and will continue to operate within the country,” said Ms Ndoro.

She said Dairibord has initiated strategies to optimise supply and distribution channels in South Africa.

Ms Ndoro said the intention is to replicate this model in adjacent markets such as Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique which will increase the company’s foreign currency generation capacity.

She said this would not only benefit the company but also the country at large. Mrs Ndoro further noted that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) makes regional positioning a major strategic priority.

“The company is investing in capacity enhancement to support its growth ambition,” she said.

She said the investments are a clear demonstration of the company’s confidence in its future, and unwavering dedication to serving the local and regional markets. Dairibord is the largest milk processing company in Zimbabwe that works with small and large-scale farmers to grow raw milk as part of the country’s import substitution strategy.

It receives and processes about 40 percent of the country’s raw milk. The Group manufactures a wide range of products from its four plants in Chitungwiza, Chipinge, Harare Simon Mazorodze and Harare Rekayi Tangwena.