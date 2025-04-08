Dakamela awards attract 5 000+

Langalakhe Mabena, recently in Nkayi

THE Chief Dakamela Achievers’ Awards have firmly established themselves as a significant traditional and cultural movement, with the third edition attracting over 5 000 attendees at koDakamela Hall, koDakamela in Nkayi, Matabeleland North.

Held over two days, on April 4 and 5, the awards, which were launched in 2022, celebrated individuals and institutions from Matabeleland, which have made outstanding contributions to their communities.

The first day of the festival was marked by various activities, including a mini football tournament featuring Dakamela Select, Bosso 90, Nkayi Academy and Nkayi United.

Nkayi United triumphed, defeating Bosso 90 in the final to claim the trophy. On the main stage, children from local schools and various artistes, including Sikhosana Buhlungu, Ipuntsununu, Khaya Arts, Evias Bhebhe of Dzibalemvula fame and Madlela Skhobokhobo (who also served as the event’s MC), captivated the audience with their performances, which ran from the afternoon until midnight.

The second day of the festival saw an estimated 5 000 attendees, with people arriving from across Bulawayo, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and the United Kingdom.

A high-profile guest list was in attendance, including the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi; Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works responsible for Local Authorities and Traditional Leaders, Albert Mavunga; and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nicholas Moyo.

The royal delegation from the Ndebele Kingdom in South Africa added further prestige, featuring Princess Agnes Nomngoma Mabhena, sister to King Makhosonke Mabhena; Prince Siyabonga Mabena of the Manala-Makerana Traditional Council; Prince Ayanda Manala-Sibindi; Princess Lungile Mabena; and Princess Meisie Mabena-Baloyi. Local traditional leaders also came out in support, including Chiefs Mphini, Mathema, Menyezwa, Bhidi, Nkalakatha, Fuyana and others.

Clad in traditional attire representing their ethnic backgrounds whether Ndebele, Zulu, Southern Ndebele, Sotho, or Nguni, the atmosphere was vibrant, enriched by traditional songs and poetry. As Chief Dakamela made his way from his homestead to the main arena, his entourage was led by the Inyosi ZeNkosi (praise poets), who recited ballads and quatrains in his honour. Behind them, were the Amabutho, blending traditional songs with the poets’ recitals, adding a royal touch as the high table entered.

Amatshitshi, dressed in traditional red and white attire, played a significant role by parading in the main arena, singing and dancing as the chief and guests arrived. The infectious energy of the performance invited everyone in attendance to join in, creating a harmonious atmosphere as the venue erupted with Ndebele traditional and praise songs.

Entertainment was a major highlight, with dynamic performances by Iyasa, Iputsununu, Khaya Arts, Evias Bhebhe (of Dzibalemvula fame), Madlela Skhobokhobo, and veteran artiste, Sikhosana Buhlungu. The event was also graced by a host of creatives, including South African actor Abdul Khoza of Shaka iLembe and Kings of Joburg fame, veteran actor Ernest Ndlovu from Isithembo, Germany-based hip-hop artiste Awa Khiwe, actor Zenzo Nyathi and fashion designer, Zana Kay.

The awards honoured a broad spectrum of achievers, including Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, Queen Sowa, Virgie Ncube (Virgie Foundation), Madlela Skhobokhobo, Zana Kay, Mngane Ncube (Hawk Flight), Zenzo Nyathi, Mzoe 7 and Nkululeko Innocent Dube. Meluleki Mhlanga (DJ Maranatha), Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ), Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Association, Adonis Msimanga (Best Performed Inmate, Nkayi Prison), Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda, Thandolwenkosi Tshuma, Arnold Nkala (Historian), Mlayo Magadlela Ncube, Iputsununu and David Mhambinyana Ngwenya were also awarded.

Several businesses showcased their products at the event, alongside locals who were given stalls to sell traditional attire, food and beverages. In keeping with the spirit of rural tourism, visitors were hosted at nearby homesteads built under the Isiphala seNkosi initiative. Some also set up camping tents, utilising nature for their accommodation.

In his address on the second day of the event, Deputy Minister Mavunga, who served as the guest of honour, commended the initiative for its role in promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

“It’s a great honour to be part of this gathering, where our culture and traditions are preserved and celebrated. Being here is truly humbling. I’ve never experienced such unity, with people from different regions and countries coming together. Isizwe sakhiwa ngabanikazi baso (a nation is built by its people),” he said.

Renowned traditionalist and praise poet, Albert Nyathi, echoed these sentiments, hailing the awards as a unifying force.

“These awards are instrumental in uniting people from diverse backgrounds. I saw amatshitshi (maidens) and young boys being taught cultural values – an investment in our future. Guests came from Zambia, Tanzania and South Africa, all joining to celebrate and preserve our heritage. Such festivals should be replicated across the country,” Nyathi said.

Chief Dakamela expressed satisfaction with the growth and direction of the awards.

“When we created these awards in 2022, our goal was to establish an event that would constantly remind us of who we are while celebrating our culture and traditions. As I reflect on the third edition we just hosted, I am pleased with the growing number of attendees.

“We consistently have guests from outside Zimbabwe and key government speakers, which underscores the importance of this event. Beyond the awards, it has evolved into a significant rural tourism driver, attracting people from various regions who come here to enjoy an exceptional blend of culinary experiences, dance, music and culture.”

Chief Dakamela added: “As we begin to plan for next year’s event, I foresee it being even bigger, as this is a unique festival where people reconnect with their roots and share the diverse values of our traditions.”

However, as the awards continue to grow year after year, it will be essential to implement solutions that can better accommodate the increasing number of visitors.