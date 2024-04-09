Dakamela foundation expands scholarship programme

Blessing Karubwa in Nkayi, [email protected]

THE Dakamela Education Foundation, a scholarship programme that assists underprivileged children in Nkayi district, Matabeleland North, will fund 15 learners this year, up from seven learners last year.

The initiative by Chief Dakamela includes beneficiaries from Form One up to tertiary level.

One student will now be selected to enrol at any local university, with the foundation covering costs.

The programme selects academically gifted children from financially needy backgrounds, with seven students chosen this year.

Last year, seven students were selected, with one university student among the beneficiaries.

The foundation’s committee works with school management to identify eligible learners.

In an interview, the chief secretary in the office of Chief Dakamela, Mr Ntokozo Mlotshwa, said: “This year we have selected seven learners.

Last year, we also had seven learners, but due to funding challenges, we picked one university student and seven other learners and put them in our database,” said Mr Mlotshwa.

“One beneficiary that we have picked is going to benefit from this scholarship, starting this year up until completing their first degree.”

Mr Mlotshwa said after selecting the learners, they sign a memoranda of understanding with school administration bodies.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Rebecca Ncube (22), who is now enrolling at university to study law, said the Dakamela Education Foundation is a dream come true for her. “I had always wanted to proceed to university, but unfortunately, my father could not afford to raise the fees, hence for the past two years, I was sitting at home doing nothing,” she said

Her father, Mr Jabulani Ncube (53), said he was grateful to Chief Dakamela for initiating the scholarship programme.

“I am quite excited and grateful to Chief Dakamela for considering my daughter under his scholarship programme. She is going to be an example even to her colleagues,” he said.

Mrs Jennifer Moyo (53), the grandmother of one of the beneficiaries Narrator Tshuma (13), said: “My husband had already suggested that we let our niece drop out of school because of lack of funds.

I approached the school authorities, who later sent a message to the Dakamela Education Foundation and I am happy that today my niece’s educational journey is in safe hands.”

Bongiwe Dlamini (14), hailed Chief Dakamela for introducing a scholarship in Nkayi, as she was on the verge of dropping out of school.

“At least, I am now going to proceed to secondary school. My father is no longer working after he was retrenched in 2007, but thanks to the Dakamela Education Foundation, which has chipped in,” said Bongiwe.

Addressing hundreds of people during the 2024 Imiklomelo kaDakamela Awards at the weekend, Chief Dakamela said they intend to increase the number of children beneficiaries under the Dakamela Education Foundation.

“We are not content with what we are doing right now. We hope to do more than this and select more academically gifted, but underprivileged learners from across the district. We want to expand over the entire Matabeleland region,” he said. – @TeamKarubwa.