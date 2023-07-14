Dalu Van Vodloza leaves Pub Lagondola

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ADMINISTRATOR Dalu Van Vodloza has resigned as manager for popular entertainment spot, Pub Lagondola.

In a press statement, Vodloza said he is venturing into new opportunities and challenges.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Manager of Pub Lagondola. After much reflection and consideration, I have come to the difficult decision that it is time for me to pursue new opportunities and challenges in my professional journey.

“During my tenure as Manager, it has been an absolute privilege to serve and work with the incredible team at Pub Lagondola Together, we have created a warm and welcoming environment that has become a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. I am immensely grateful for the relationships formed, the memories made, and the support from this incredible community,” read part of the presser.

He wouldn’t mince his words, showing gratitude to patrons.

“Furthermore, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our cherished patrons. Your loyalty, support, and enthusiasm for Pub Lagondola have been the driving force behind its success. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving you and being a part of your special moments,” he said.

For years, the place that has grown to be affectionately-known as Gondies has been the go-to plug for lovers of fun. – @MbuleloMpofu