Dam projects transform ordinary people’s lives

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Elections Desk

FOR years Mr Artwell Mupapa has lived on the economic margins, coaxing a living on farming, he had no water and drew the precious liquid from a well or a nearby river at a costly price.

But now times have changed and he is now irrigating his crop with water drawn from Muchekeranwa Dam, monthly, he earns anything above US$2 000 from the proceeds of his labour. His is a tale that resonates with thousands of people who have benefited from dams that have been constructed across the country by President Mnangagwa-led Government in just five years.

President Mnangagwa is fond of saying, “We have the land, water and people and these are the most essential elements of life” That earthly trinity has been transformative to the lives of many people as it offers fisheries, potable water, food, all in all building a fortress for guaranteed food security and even opening avenues for foreign currency earnings.

Mr Mupapa, from Marondera East Ward 22, is one such man whose 10-acre piece of land is producing a variety of horticultural products.

He said Muchekeranwa Dam, which was commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2021, is assisting locals as they draw water for irrigation, this is opposed to a time when they used to rely on water from Mucheke River, which is a bit far from their fertile lands.

“We are accessing water easily and this has boosted our production as water constitutes the bigger component for our inputs contributing to about three-quarters since tomatoes require a lot of water,” he said.

“I am also managing to plant crop varieties at once due to the availability of water. I sell my produce to Chitungwiza. On average each time I pocket up to US$3 000 depending on price on the market,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has been climate-proofing the country’s agriculture sector from climatic vagaries. He has gone further to mechanise and modernise the sector that is now a US$8,2 billion industry.

A farmer, who benefited from a centre pivot from President Mnangagwa, Mrs Tambudzai Kandiye and has planted 50 hectares of wheat, said the dam project was transforming communities.

“This is the first time we are planting wheat here (Muchekeranwa dam vicinity). Not so long ago we could not do so due to shortage of water.

“Since the commissioning of the dam, we are now growing crops all year round. We have just harvested maize and now we have planted our wheat. Thanks to the leadership of President Mnangagwa,” she said.

As envisaged the dam has given impetus to the development of related water and irrigation infrastructure to trigger agriculture growth, increased production, productivity and profitability.

Beneficiary communities, especially youth and women, have harnessed the immense potential of the dam to venture into diverse agriculture projects, in cropping, animal husbandry, fisheries and tourism.

The success of small-scale farmers in the precincts of Muchekeranwa Dam is shared across the country where dams have been built.

The chairperson of Chivhu Irrigation Scheme Private Limited, Mr Wilfred Dzimba, said they are now taking agriculture as a business and will ensure land is utilised productively.

“I thank the President for uplifting lives. Thank you for considering us. We thought money was only found in Harare, but now we are aware that our land is a source of money. We have land now, we are doing agricultural activities and earning a living. All this will lead to the attainment of Vision 2030. Once again, thank you, our President.”

Amai Mutomba, a beneficiary of the scheme, said the project has brought about massive transformation to their lives. “I am happy to have benefited from this scheme. Thank you, our President, for this. We are doing commercial farming and this will enable us to earn an income. We are now capable of sending our children to better schools, all because of this scheme.

What Government has done for us is commendable, we are already realising Vision 2030,” she said.

The massive and successful construction of dams across the country is in fulfilment of the ruling party’s promise in its 2018 manifesto to boost agriculture production and productivity for better livelihoods.

In the 2018 manifesto, President Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, and the party’s candidate in the August elections, assured the nation that the construction of dams would be the new normal as evinced in the massive construction of water reservoirs nationwide.

Among the flagship projects is Lake Gwayi-Shangani proposed in 1912, with actual works commencing when President Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 pledging to complete it within a short period, and true to his word its nearing completion.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2023/24 summer cropping season is the third largest inland dam after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi with a gross carrying capacity of 650 million cubic metres.

Chivhu Dam has already been commissioned after being approved by the First Republic in 2005 but construction only started in 2018 under the Second Republic, a clear sign that focus is solely on delivering.

Marovanyati Dam in Buhera, Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera have also been commissioned while Kunzvi Dam which is set to end perennial Harare water woes is among other leading projects whose implementation is expected to start soon.

In the 2018 Manifesto, the President said Zanu-PF Government considers water a basic human right as enshrined in the National Constitution and is committed to the provision of safe and adequate drinking water and sanitation for the citizenry.

“The following interventions will be implemented in pursuit of a national rehabilitation programme of all water purification plants.

“The construction of the Gwayi-Shangani (Lake), Mutange, Musami, and Kunzvi dams and the Wenimbi pipeline will also be implemented to increase water supply,” he said.

Within the President’s five-year term limit, it is for all to see the massive progress undertaken in the construction of the dams.