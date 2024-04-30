Dance extravaganza set to light up Palace Hotel

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

This Saturday night, Palace Hotel in Bulawayo will host a vibrant dance affair featuring performances by Iyasa and Ebhebhe with special guest Gogo MaNkosi.

Iyasa, known for their international acclaim, will return to the venue to showcase why they are celebrated as a leading dance ensemble of the 2K generation. Joining them from Gwanda, Ebhebhe and Gogo MaNkosi are set to charm the audience with their hit track “Dziba Lemvula”, infusing the event with a traditional Zimbabwean ambiance.

The event, titled “Zimzansi Vibez” will also feature a line-up of top DJs including veteran DJ Keitho, DJ Mandoza, DJ Ayaxx, and Tetsoe, promising a night of non-stop music and dance.

DJ Keitho, the publicist for Palace Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, saying, “This is an event where we celebrate the cultures of Zimbabwe through dance and song. Our clientele are proud Zimbabweans, and there is no better way to honour and respect our cultures than this.”

He added, “As a brand, our mission is to uplift local artistes, and this event is a perfect opportunity to do so by providing them with a vibrant audience that appreciates local arts.” – @mthabisi_mthire