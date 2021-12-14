Dance outfit Asante MO shines in Harare

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

AFRO-TECH dance outfit Asante MO have started on a good note as they set ablaze the capital, Harare last week.

The trio made up of Aaron Chikondawanga aka DJ Beast, Bekithemba Phiri aka Beckx Marabha and Newman Trindad aka Daiman had their maiden appearance when they performed at Theatre in The Park.

Videos from social media show that they put up a top-notch performance that was widely appreciated by the audience.

A combination of drums and the decks, the group is made up of a DJ and two dancers with their dance being called Afro-tech which also incorporates the dances of zigure.

Daiman said: “As Asante MO, we wish to tour the country with this energetic and powerful act before we go regional and international. We’ll be returning to Harare for a big tour where we’ll perform at the Theatre in the park, Reps Theatre and Jason Mphepo Little Theatre.

“We are also working on releasing our debut single to be released before the end of the year,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire