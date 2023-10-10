DANCE ready to exhibit artistic talent

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LAST month, the world joined hands in celebrating the Deaf Awareness Month, to bring visibility to and awareness of the communication needs and unique identity of deaf and hard of hearing people.

To celebrate contributions made by the deaf community in the art sector, Deaf Arts National Culture Entertainment (DANCE), a pioneering deaf drama group comprised entirely of deaf artists will on Wednesday be showcasing a theatric play, a milestone in the local arts sector at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music in Bulawayo.

Founded in 2018, DANCE’s mission is to break down communication barriers and celebrate deaf culture through the power of theatre.

In an interview, DANCE’s project manager Tsungirirai Tsikira said the idea is to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities to artistic minds irrespective of any disability.

“We believe that the stage is a platform where the deaf community can shine, express themselves, and tell their stories.

“I can’t express enough how thrilled we are for this momentous occasion tomorrow (Wednesday). It’s an exhilarating and historic moment for us as we prepare to showcase our talent, culture, and the issues facing the deaf community in Zimbabwe.

“The excitement within our team is palpable, and we can’t wait to share our performance with the public,” said Tsikira.

Said Tsikira, “Looking back at the initial stages of DANCE, our journey has been nothing short of inspiring. We started with a vision to create a platform for deaf artists to express themselves and address the challenges they face. However, we encountered significant hurdles, primarily due to language barriers.

“Learning the intricacies of theatre was challenging, and performing publicly was initially limited due to these language barriers. But as we grew and evolved, we recognised the need for innovative solutions. Engaging Sign Language Interpreters has been a transformative step for us as they have made it possible for us to bridge the communication gap and perform for a broader and more diverse audience. This breakthrough has allowed us to share our stories in our own language and within our cultural context, which is a truly empowering and essential aspect of our mission.”

Part of the festivities will include a lively and symbolic march from TM Hyper parking lot leading participants to the Zimbabwe Music Academy, where the main activities are set to unfold.

Supported by the Culture Fund through its CreativeActions2 initiative, and the European Union, the DANCE group is set to launch their ambitious project, “Celebrating Deaf Culture: A Journey of Inclusion and Empowerment.”

This initiative represents a historic step forward in Zimbabwe, as it features the first-ever professional all-Deaf drama group dedicated to promoting deaf culture and highlighting the challenges faced by the Deaf community.

The performance is uniquely designed to bridge the communication gap that often surrounds the Deaf community, as it will be performed in Zimbabwean Sign Language, with Sign Language Interpreters from Sign Language Interpreter Trust (SLIT) providing vocal interpretations to ensure that the message reaches all attendees.

“Deaf Awareness Month is a time for us to come together as a community and shine a spotlight on the Deaf experience,” said Rosemary Zhira, a member of DANCE.

“Through our partnership with Culture Fund CreativeActions2 and the EU, we are thrilled to showcase our culture, our stories, and the challenges we face, ultimately working towards a more inclusive and understanding society,” she added.

The event is open to the public, and the organisers are a consortium of four organisations for the deaf in Bulawayo, namely the Association of the Deaf (ASSOD), the Bulawayo Deaf Community (BDC), SLIT, and DANCE.

