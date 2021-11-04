Dancehall artiste Ras Fidzo collabos Ghanaian artiste

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE-based dancehall singer Ras Fidzoh (real name Fikile Mwaikonyole) has collaborated with Ghana’s Kote Geng on a love song titled Foreign Love that is set for release next week.

This is Ras Fidzoh’s second collaboration with an international artist after he teamed up with Kenyan Chrisleno on a Swahili song titled “Omba” meaning pray that was released in January.

Ras Fidzoh who sings in local Nambya charmed Kote Geng with his music online.

“We met online, made some agreements to collaborate and agreed that the theme of the song be based on love. This is how Foreign Love, a song about a man who has found love somewhere in West Africa came about.

“It’s a song that appreciates love, affirming the fact that love knows no boundary and love breaks borders,” said Ras Fidzoh.

He said the song is a low-tempo dancehall piece that was recorded and produced by The Eagleman Ting. It was done in English and Nambya.

Ras Fidzoh said the collaboration seeks to show that national borders are only barriers that can be broken in music and love.

“As you know, the Covid-19 pandemic has made life difficult for everyone. We can’t really perform for large audiences or travel freely as we still have to observe the required protocols. But because life has to go on, we decided to utilise this collaboration to give our thirsty fans something to enjoy.

“We’ll be launching this song on the 10th of November on various media platforms,” said Ras Fidzoh.

The artiste said collaborating with foreigners has put Hwange on the international map.

“I feel great to be doing something that has an international appeal as I don’t want to end here. I want to go far. Collaborations are the way to go as we can’t do it alone in music lest our work becomes predictable and boring.”

Ras Fidzoh started singing in 2013 and has two albums and several singles. He is working on a new album. – @ncubeleon