Dancer Lorin eyes arts development in rural areas

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

2022 National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding female dancer Lorin “Lolo” Sibanda has opened up on her zeal to promote arts development in rural areas.

Not forgetting her roots, Lolo, who attended Zibalongwe Primary School in Tsholotsho from Grade One to Five and completed her primary education at Ingubo, feels the rural community has been sidelined in terms of being given an opportunity to try a hand in arts.

Lolo, who is a member of the globe-trotting Umkhathi Theatre Works, said her dream is to see marginalised groups being given a platform to showcase their talents.

“My wish is to reach more rural areas and schools so that I teach children more about performing arts.

This will help develop the children’s skills taking note that performing arts is now in the curriculum.

“Empowering people from formerly marginalised groups is something that we, as artistes have to take up as many children out there don’t know that art is a career and a form of livelihood.

That’s why my wish is to reach out to them and put them on the arts scene,” said Lolo.

The artiste, who started dancing at Ingubo Primary School as part of the school’s drama club has never looked back.

“Professionally, I started dancing in 2008 with Intombi Zomqangala before I joined Umkhathi Theatre Works in 2014.

Other than dancing, I’m also an actress, drummer, singer, and trainer. At the moment, I’m teaching Sailors Hope Theatre group that performed last year at the Bulawayo Arts Festival and Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo.”

For Lolo, dancing and acting have paid off as she has toured the world with Intombi Zomqangala and Umkhathi.

On how she is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic that affected a lot of artistes, she said it was a blessing in disguise as it taught her resilience as she also is a poultry farmer.

“In September 2020, I started a poultry project.

I started with three and now I have over 50.

I’ve managed to sell and make a profit and I can safely say that I’ve got a constant source of income due to this project,” said Lolo.

– @mthabisi_mthire