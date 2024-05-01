Dancing through challenges: Isizwe Sabatsha Arts Academy’s enduring legacy

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Fifteen years since its inception, dance ensemble Isizwe Sabatsha Arts Academy remains a dominant force in the region, known for its vibrant youth crew.

The group continues to captivate audiences with energetic performances across various locations, including Bulawayo, Kezi, Ntabazinduna, and Beitbridge.

Founded by Lungile Mandla Bonga Ncube, the academy comprises 15 talented members, showcasing a blend of youthful energy and cultural appreciation. The members include Nkosiyapha Ndebele, Francis Gondo, Thulani Chuma, Bongani Siziba, Prechard Ncube, Captain Kaizer Ndlovu, Lydia Nyabasa, Nozipho Hlumbayo, Admolin, Tanaka Njanji, Kimberly Sibanda, Yolanda Nyathi, Liane Ndlovu, and Patience Tshumi.

Ncube stressed the academy’s commitment to celebrating Zimbabwean cultures through dance, while also providing employment opportunities for its members.

“We aim to sustain ourselves through our talents, earning a livelihood by performing shows and conducting workshops. It’s a challenging journey, but we’re dedicated to providing for our team members. As the founder and managing director, I see myself as a father figure to the entire team. Regardless of the weather or circumstances, it’s essential to ensure the well-being of our members,” Ncube remarked.

The academy’s resilience and dedication have enabled its continued success, a testament to the passionate individuals driving its mission.

@mthabisi_mthire