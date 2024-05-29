Danica Studios celebrates local, regional artistes with Creative Actions 2 Riddim launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Victoria Falls-based production house Danica Studios launched the Creative Actions 2 Riddim on Saturday, featuring over 40 artistes from Matabeleland North province, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Ghana.

Produced by Muffia King and Tony Witness, the riddim was introduced at a live event at Mfelaz Ground in the resort city. The line-up includes artistes such as Ras Caleb, Muffia King, Tony Witness, Holy Kid, Ento Bouy, Teezy Bwoi, Jah Mercy, Beezy Bee, Thelma, King Jamela, Sulu Cash, King Ronaldo, C Jahman, Krucial Syemun, Blaq Diamond, M J, Mitchell Hope, Traffy Trefusis, Brooklyn, Usis Wothando, Dyvn, Maad E, Khule Dennie, Ascol P, T Rasta, Miles from Zambia, Empress Masina, Young Garnet, Master I, Obhiza, Brazen, Danger Voice, Adlai Garry, Trojan, MJ, Classic C, Fyah Rymz, Holie Man, King Dealer, Ras Japan, Platinum C, and Daddy Racks.

Muffia King shared that the launch’s main goal was to uplift local talent in Matabeleland North. Almost all the artistes performed, with DJ Thousand, DJ Conz, DJ Static, DJ Stones, DJ Reigns, DJ J Van, and DJ Nkosiminator handling the decks.

“Danica Studios in Victoria Falls received a grant from Culture Fund Zimbabwe and the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe last year. The studio acquired new equipment and conducted 17 drug abuse awareness campaigns in primary and secondary schools in Victoria Falls. Additionally, we provided grooming and etiquette lessons for artistes and the community.

“With support from Culture Fund Zimbabwe and the European Union Delegation, Danica Studios produced the Creative Actions 2 Riddim. We recorded over 40 artistes from Matabeleland North and other regions, including Zambia and Ghana. We launched the riddim on Africa Day through a free event to give back to the community and support the artists,” said Muffia King.

He also highlighted the opportunities that have opened for Danica Studios, including a visit from His Excellency, the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe Ambassador Jobst Von Kirchmann.

“The Ambassador appreciated our progress and invited Danica Studios to perform in Harare on May 9th for Europe Day. We collaborated on a campaign song featuring green and gender ambassadors Feli Nandi, Asaph, and Mary Anibal. Seven artists from Victoria Falls performed in Harare on Europe Day, thanks to the Ambassador and his team for their support,” added Muffia King.

– @mthabisi_mthire