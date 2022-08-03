Daniel Lasker takes The Signal to Harare

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER successfully premiering Zimbabwe’s first IsiNdebele science-fiction short film in Bulawayo last month, actor and director, Daniel Lasker has heeded the call to premiere it in Harare on August 27.

Movie lovers will head to the Ster Kinekor cinemas in Sam Levy’s Village for a One Night Only showcase of the film.

Daniel Lasker said the demand for the film was high and that prompted him to take The Signal to the capital city.

“Exciting announcement. DUE to the overwhelming demand, The Signal will be premiering in Harare at the Sam Levy’s Ster Kinekor on Saturday 27th August for One Night Only!, ” said Lasker.

In an earlier interview, Lasker attested to being open to premiere the film in multiple places in Zimbabwe, with the intention of uploading The Signal online as well.

“I can’t wait for the whole of Zimbabwe to see it. Our next stop is Harare and internationally. Later, it’s going to be available online, ” said Lasker.

The self-taught film maker, Lasker is known for his acting roles in blockbuster productions such as Raised by wolves and Noughts and Crosses. – @eMKlass_49