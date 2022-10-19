Daniel Lasker to spearhead EuroZimFest input session

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Actor and filmmaker Daniel Lasker is set to conduct an input session at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of the European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZim) on Thursday.

The input session will be held under the topic, “Branding yourself in the film industry” and will see budding filmmakers learning valuable lessons from one who has vast experience in the film industry.

Confirming the development, organisers of the EuroFilmFestZim said Lasker was a worthy candidate for the input session.

“The days of getting an acting job based solely on your talent are over. In the digital age, an actor’s personal brand is just as important as being able to act. In his talk, Daniel Lasker will share his experience on how to establish and leverage your brand in the film industry,” read the statement.

Lasker’s IsiNdebele sci-fi, The Signal was recently nominated for an Outstanding Short Film gong at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (Baa) slated for December 24. The film also won the best Zimbabwean Short Film Award at the Zimbabwean Film Festival (ZIFF) and also bagged the Best Live Short Film gong at the recently-held Brooklyn Sci-fi Film Festival in New York, America.

Lasker also has some adjudicating to do at the upcoming EuroFilmFestZim Bioskop Short Film Contest 2022. The competition is part of this year’s EuroFilmFestZW programme, which runs from October 20-23 in Bulawayo and October 27-30 in Harare. – @eMKlass_49