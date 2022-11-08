Daniel Lasker wins another global award

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL filmmaker, actor and director Daniel Lasker has won the Director’s Prize for “Cultural Impact and Achievement” for the sci-fi The Signal at the Film Quest Festival in Utah, America.

If you thought winning the “Best Live Action Short Film” accolade in America was the peak for Lasker, you could not have been any more wrong as he has added another gong to his already illustrious CV.

The festival, in its ninth instalment, commenced on October 28 and ended on Saturday with Lasker raising the country’s flag high.

Lasker told Chronicle Showbiz that working on the first IsiNdebele sci-fi, The Signal, with his cast was a great experience and he is honoured to receive accolades.

“I’m so honoured and grateful to receive the Director’s Prize at FilmQuest Festival in Utah, for Cultural Impact and Achievement with The Signal.

“My team and I worked tirelessly on making this film and we are overjoyed by the love and support we’ve received so far from Zimbabwe and International Film Festival audiences.

“To be awarded among so many brilliant films from around the world is a great honour,” he said.

The movie took Zimbabweans on a journey they usually take when watching Hollywood films.

The Signal actor Tawanda Denga received the award on Daniel Lasker’s behalf at the awards ceremony on Saturday.

Lasker thinks 2022 showed growth, progress and steps in the right direction were recorded for the local film sector.

“2022 has been a wonderful year with many steps of progress and growth. Most of all, I’m proud of the fact that this year, I was able to celebrate this exciting journey of The Signal with my fellow Zimbabweans,” he added.

Lasker promised more content to complement what he has already achieved in his career as both an actor and a director.

“I’ve got many more exciting films and projects on the way. I’m looking forward to continuing to share Zimbabwean Cinema with the rest of the world,” he said.

Besides The Signal, Lasker is known for his contributions in blockbuster television productions which include Raised by Wolves, Notts + Crosses and The man. – @eMKlass_49