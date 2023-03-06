Danko DiepCity: Chik Aljoy

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST Friday, Mzansi Magic aired the last episode of the award-winning South African telenovela, DiepCity, ending a 240-episode run over two seasons with three Zimbabwean actors Chrispen Nyathi (who featured as Pastor Charleston), Mluleki Moyo (Humble, brother to Pastor Charleston), and popular comedian Chik Aljoy (Goodplan) making their mark.

Upon announcing its conclusion, Chik Aljoy, born Aljoy Anesu Chikowo expressed nothing but gratitude for the opportunity that saw him getting his “biggest television role.

“Danko DiepCity (Thank you DiepCity). It’s actually sad that the telenovela has to come to an end. But for me, it’s all thanks to Black Brain Pictures since they gave me my first deputy role. This was the biggest television role for me,” Chik Aljoy said.

“The directors gave me carte blanche to explore my character and I learnt a lot from the cast and production team, especially the directors because my biggest dream is to be behind the scenes, creating content. I enjoy it more than being in front of the camera.”

He went on to pay homage to Nyathi.

“My acting journey cannot be complete without the mention of Pastor Charles (Chrispen Nyathi). On set, he would always give me tips and that would help. He was a brother throughout the journey,” Chik Aljoy said.

The Outstanding Comedian in last year’s edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards said he is already looking forward to the next chapter in the auditioning for acting roles.

“Since the last shoot of DiepCity, I’ve been featured on The Wife (a Showmax drama series) and I’m now back to comedy. However, I’m still auditioning for acting roles as well. Comedy and content creation are my passion so I’m back to my usual skits and stand-up comedy.”

Chik Aljoy rose to fame through comic skits on social media with his former sweetheart Thando Tshuma.

In a separate interview, award-winning Chrispen Nyathi said his focus will be engaging up-and-coming actors and actresses to share his knowledge of the film industry.

“Being from Plumtree and growing up in Bulawayo, I’m looking at establishing myself as an acting coach. I’m also keen on music where I wish to collaborate with local musicians who are up-and-coming.

“I want to work with local actors and musicians in Plumtree and Bulawayo,” said Nyathi.

DiepCity was a perennial winner with multiple gongs garnered at the Annual Royalty Soapie Awards. – @MbuleloMpofu