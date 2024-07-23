Dapuraunanzva Arts Ensemble, 2022 Chibuku Neshamwari national winners, hope to retain title

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

DAPARAUNANZVA Arts Ensemble, representing Manicaland province at the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival nationals at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo this Saturday, are hoping to once again be named the ultimate winners.

The group, which won the national finals in 2022, plans to leverage their experience to fight for the championship title at the national event.

Other participating groups at the national finals include Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba Performing Arts (Matabeleland South), Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North), Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Culture Warriors (Harare), Gango (Masvingo), Mkango (Midlands), Khaya Arts (Bulawayo), and Budiriro Arts (Mashonaland West).

Dapuraunanzva Arts Ensemble co-founder Keaven Simomondo said they are pinning their hopes on making their province proud.

“I believe continuous focused work in rehearsals and production creation made us win the provincial finals. It’s not about conquering in the dance field in Manicaland, but about doing the right things in the field you are working. It’s also essential to know and adhere to work ethics and principles like training.

“What has made us excel includes, among other things, cultural understanding, technical skill, creativity and innovation, passion and energy, collaboration and community engagement, adaptability and resilience, setting achievable goals for technique, performance and artistry. Also, practicing consistently as regular practice helps develop muscle memory and technique and seeking feedback and identifying areas for improvement.

“We’ve also watched and learnt from others, professional dancers, and attended workshops, practicing stage presence, audience connection, performance quality, and learning from mistakes and using them as a chance to improve,” said Simomondo.

He emphasised the importance of continuous rehearsal to improve their craft and artistic acumen.

The group was formed in 1996 as a traditional music outfit and then incorporated dances by Keaven Simomondo and Jealous Tangi.

“Our future plans include legally registering as a Trust and developing an arts centre, among other plans,” said Simomondo.

