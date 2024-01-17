Daring robbers jump onto moving truck, rob driver of cash and cellphone

Midlands Bureau

TWO daring robbers allegedly jumped on to a moving truck before one of them smashed the driver’s window and robbed him of a cell phone and US$107.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter.

“I confirm that the police received a report of a robbery which occurred along Gweru – Mvuma Road on January 16 around 4:30AM where a truck driver was robbed of cash and property,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Tawanda Katsande (33) of Harare, was driving towards Mvuma when the incident happened.

“On approaching Greenvale Business Centre, Gweru, he reduced speed as he passed through some humps. It is alleged that two men jumped onto the left side ladder of the truck and clung to the vehicle,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said one of the robbers smashed the passenger window and the two gained entry into the truck’s curb.

“The other one pointed at the driver with a pistol, instructed him to pull off the road and ordered him to surrender cash. The two suspects took cash US$107 dollars and a Sumsang cellphone and got off the vehicle,” he said.