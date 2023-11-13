Dark Tourism: A novel niche market to enhance domestic tourism in Zimbabwe

A picture that depicts voodoism as part of dark tourism.Landscape tradgedy after Tropical Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani.

Simbarashe Murima, [email protected]

There have been notable changes in the influx of tourists and the development of tourism in Zimbabwe under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

Domestic tourism is an essential component of Zimbabwe’s tourism market but it is overlooked in favour of international tourism which is unpredictable and volatile.

However, new products and services need to be developed to attract new markets and support local tourism in the country.

Despite the fact that domestic travellers are low spenders due to economic and social challenges, domestic tourism is equally important as this form of tourism is essential for the discovery and eventual developments of local destinations.

Tourism should go beyond the visitation of tourists to Victoria Falls, national parks, Nyanga Mountains, wildlife safaris etc, and should shift focus to other unique types of tourism such as dark tourism.

Dark tourism is relatively a novel type of tourism that is associated with witchcraft, death, pain and suffering although according to the Witchcraft Suppression Act, witchcraft in Zimbabwe is a pretence and non-existent.

All the same, Zimbabwe is ‘relatively’ rich in dark-related history on witchcraft related activities taking place and that draws curiosity among locals and visitors.

Dark tourism is not limited to witchcraft but it consists of events such as accident black spots, geographies of trauma, and landscape violent tragedies like cyclones etc. Hence, the visits or ‘attractions’ will be motivated by curiosity and a desire to realistically realise these dark histories and events.

This form of tourism will help promote and encourage paying homage to the victims of these difficult pasts.

This niche market will target tourists who seek to pursue a deeper and broader understanding of the meaning of these events circumstances and activities. Conversely, the concept of dark tourism and its development in Zimbabwe will be premised on tourism authenticity and tourism experience. Therefore, if the dark tourism framework in Zimbabwe is well designed and implemented, with the involvement of all tourism stakeholders, the market will be a unique and a very lucrative market for both domestic and international markets.

*Simbarshe Murima (PhDc) writes in his own capacity as an Education, Tourism and Hospitality expert in Zimbabwe and Namibia. He can be contacted on 0781480742.